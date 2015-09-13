FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UNHCR warns EU not to fragment border rules, Monday meet critical
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2015 / 5:38 PM / 2 years ago

UNHCR warns EU not to fragment border rules, Monday meet critical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union must avoid fragmenting into a patchwork of countries with different border rules, which would plunge thousands of refugees into “legal limbo”, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Sunday.

Decisions by a meeting of EU ministers of the interior on Monday would be “even more critical”, UNHCR said. Earlier on Sunday Germany re-imposed border controls after acknowledging it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.