UNHCR warns EU not to fragment border rules, Monday meet critical

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union must avoid fragmenting into a patchwork of countries with different border rules, which would plunge thousands of refugees into “legal limbo”, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Sunday.

Decisions by a meeting of EU ministers of the interior on Monday would be “even more critical”, UNHCR said. Earlier on Sunday Germany re-imposed border controls after acknowledging it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.