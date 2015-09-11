FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 'could and should do much more' for Syrian refugees: UNHCR
September 11, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. 'could and should do much more' for Syrian refugees: UNHCR

Migrants wait for trains at the Wien Westbahnhof in Vienna, Austria September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency welcomed on Friday an offer by Washington to take 10,000 Syrian refugees but said it was inadequate given the scale of the exodus of people fleeing war and persecution.

“Of course the United States could and should do much more, but it is a step in the right direction,” William Spindler, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing.

President Barack Obama has directed his administration to prepare to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees over the next year, the White House said on Thursday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
