FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., others must act to help Middle East refugees: Hillary Clinton
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
September 4, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., others must act to help Middle East refugees: Hillary Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Summer Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday urged the world to do more to aid the flood of refugees fleeing violence in the Middle East.

“The entire world has to come together. It should not be just one or two countries, or not just Europe and the United States,” the Democratic front-runner ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election told MSNBC.

“We should do our part, as should the Europeans, but this is a broader global crisis,” Clinton said.

(This version corrects quote in second paragraph to read “has to come together” instead of “should come together”)

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Alistair Bell; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.