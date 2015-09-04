U.S., others must act to help Middle East refugees: Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday urged the world to do more to aid the flood of refugees fleeing violence in the Middle East.

“The entire world has to come together. It should not be just one or two countries, or not just Europe and the United States,” the Democratic front-runner ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election told MSNBC.

“We should do our part, as should the Europeans, but this is a broader global crisis,” Clinton said.

(This version corrects quote in second paragraph to read “has to come together” instead of “should come together”)