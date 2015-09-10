FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says U.S. security top concern regarding refugees
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

White House says U.S. security top concern regarding refugees

A migrant with one leg walks towards the transit camp, in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will have to make a significant financial commitment and take national security precautions in order to increase the number of Syrian refugees it admits, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier, White House press secretary Josh Earnest had said that President Barack Obama was asking federal agencies to prepare to take in up to 10,000 Syrian refugees.

“Congress would need to make a significant financial commitment to ramping up,” he said, noting the additional background checks and processing would require greater staffing.

“I do feel confident in telling you that the president will not sign off on a process that cuts corners when it comes to the basic safety and security of the American people and the U.S. homeland,” Earnest also said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.