FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama administration weighing range of responses to refugee crisis: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 7, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration weighing range of responses to refugee crisis: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is considering a range of approaches in response to the global refugee crisis including with regard to refugee resettlement, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

“We are also in regular contact with countries in the Middle East and Europe who have been greatly impacted by the increased refugee flows,” spokesman Peter Boogaard said in an emailed statement.

As Europe grapples with a flood of refugees from the Syrian war, some refugee and immigrant critics have complained the United States has been slow to respond.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.