FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy clears migrants from tent settlement on French border
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

Italy clears migrants from tent settlement on French border

Migrants and activists stand on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Ventimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police cleared around a hundred migrants from tents where they were camped along the coastal road near the town of Ventimiglia at the French border at dawn on Wednesday, TV broadcasts showed.

The Facebook page set up by activists for the makeshift camp said some migrants had jumped into the sea in protest, and all of them had retreated to the rocks along the seaside in the standoff with police.

“The police are blocking the border. We are having breakfast on the rocks. We are not going back,” read a Facebook post.

Migrants who have been turned back at the French border have gathered along the coast near Ventimiglia since June. Police have repeatedly tried to clear the area.

More than 130,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by boat so far this year, making it a frontline country along with Greece for Europe’s biggest immigration crisis since World War Two. France refuses to let them cross the border because, according to EU law, the migrants are Italy’s responsibility.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.