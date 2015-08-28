Europe should crack down on traffickers exploiting migrants: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the migrant crisis in Europe shows that unrest in the Middle East has impacts far beyond the region.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Europe should crack down on traffickers who are exploiting migrants and ensure that migrants’ human rights are protected.
As many as 50 corpses were found in a parked truck in Austria on Thursday, intensifying concerns about the migrant crisis in Europe.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert