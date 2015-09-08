White House says reconsidering steps to help Europe with refugees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is reconsidering steps the United States can take to help Europe deal with the refugee crisis, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

The Obama administration has come under criticism from refugee and immigrant advocates for not doing enough to deal with the crisis caused by refugees fleeing violence in Syria and other countries.

“The White House is going to continue to consider additional steps that we can take to help the countries that are bearing the brunt of this burden,” Earnest said.