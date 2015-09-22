Obama, Merkel discuss European refugee response in call: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the European response to the Syrian refugee crisis in a call on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders agreed on the need for a Europe-wide solution in which all European member states accept their fair share of refugees,” the White House said.

“They also discussed how to alleviate the root causes of the refugee flow, in particular by facilitating a political transition that can unite Syrians,” the White House said.