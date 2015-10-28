In a world awash with oil, inland Europe runs dry with the Rhine

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - While the world grapples with overflowing oil, Europe is struggling to refill its inland tanks as a result of a decidedly old world problem that could torpedo any recovery in oil prices - lack of rain.

Stubbornly low water levels are disrupting barge traffic on the Rhine, threatening car drivers in Switzerland and oil producing behemoths such as Saudi Arabia alike as the supply backlog runs down storage tanks inland, but swamps coastal oil terminals with unwanted petrol and other chfuels.

Citizens in Germany and Switzerland basking in a sunny, dry Indian summer, largely don’t know that the good weather is quietly squeezing heating oil, diesel and jet fuel stocks they need to stay warm and keep moving.

The low water levels, along with the outage of Switzerland’s only oil refinery, forced the country to tap its strategic reserves typically intended for times of war or global supply shocks. Some in Germany are bracing for similar pain.

“The whole market in the western and southern part of Germany is waiting for rain,” one inland oil trader said. “Every day you hear availability problems in storage and have to find one (with oil) to make sure that the households and the industry stay supplied.”

The Rhine, a trade artery that snakes from the Swiss Alps through inland Germany to the North Sea near Rotterdam, is used for everything from tour cruises to grain deliveries. But its dwindling water levels have hit oil particularly hard because of the lack of easy replacement transport – and the stark wedge it had driven between global and local markets.

Because petrol stations and household heating oil tanks are supplied via trucks from larger storage, consumers are feeling no pain yet. But tanks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub are holding record levels of oil – forcing some to divert cargoes or take longer routes to the region.

“It shows how disconnected ARA and inland are – oversupply and undersupply,” another trader said. “There is definitely a vacuum that needs to be resupplied.”

The four-year low Rhine water levels are particularly troublesome because they began in August, keeping oil barges half laden and driving freight rates as much as two to three times higher.

The shift for environmental reasons to double-hull barges, which need higher water levels to operate, has exacerbated the problem.

Oil analyst Michael Dei-Michei of JBC Energy said Switzerland’s strategic reserve move “is a strong expression of how bad things have gotten.”

“They’re not quite panicking yet,” Dei Michei said of government workers and oil traders in Switzerland and Germany. “But the situation could get a little more difficult if the water levels do not go up.”

Companies are switching from barges, which can usually carry 1,500-3,000 tonnes of oil, to rail, according to a spokesman for the industry association Mineraloelwirtschaftsverband (MWV) in Berlin. But a full train can carry just 1,600-1,700 tonnes of fuel, traders said, and because they are not called on often, there is a lack of trains to fill the gap.

“Rail tank cars offer an alternative, but the capacities are limited,” the MWV spokesman said. He declined to comment on how long Germany could cope with low water levels.

If rain does not arrive soon, oil refineries that rely on demand from Europe’s consumers will be forced to slow down as tanks fill – putting even more pressure on already battered crude oil benchmarks. But inside Europe, a depleted Rhine could keep consumers from reaping the full benefit of a price drop.

“It is almost unimaginable that they will run out of oil,” Dei-Michei said. “But will it affect prices? Very likely.”