March 11, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Poland says to respect rights panel opinion on court reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will respect the recommendation of the Council of Europe’s panel on the constitutional court reform, deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski said on Friday.

The Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, an advisory body on constitutional matters, is due to deliver an opinion later on Friday on the reforms, which have already come under fire from the European Union and rights groups.

“As to the part (of the reform) on which we expected the Venice Commission’s opinion, most definitely (the opinion) will be taken very seriously by the government,” Konrad Szymanski told reporters in Venice.

“I think that, verging on certainty, one could say it will be subject to intensive parliamentary work, and it will be an important point of reference for what may happen in the future when it comes to the shape of Poland’s constitutional judiciary.”

Reporting by Wiktor Szary

