FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
German day ahead power prices up on lower wind supply
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 13, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 8 months ago

German day ahead power prices up on lower wind supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Day ahead power prices rose early in Germany on Tuesday on forecasts for lower wind supply.

Baseload delivery, describing 24-hour supply, was up 16 percent at 57.25 euros ($60.90) a megawatt hour (MWh), while peakload for daytime industrial demand was up 26 percent at at 72.5 euros.

Thomson Reuters data showed German wind output will likely be down at 2.5 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday compared with 3.4 GW on Tuesday.

Traders said more expensive gas or oil-fired plants would be employed to provide additional supply, resulting in the higher price.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.