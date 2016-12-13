German day ahead power prices up on lower wind supply

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Day ahead power prices rose early in Germany on Tuesday on forecasts for lower wind supply.

Baseload delivery, describing 24-hour supply, was up 16 percent at 57.25 euros ($60.90) a megawatt hour (MWh), while peakload for daytime industrial demand was up 26 percent at at 72.5 euros.

Thomson Reuters data showed German wind output will likely be down at 2.5 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday compared with 3.4 GW on Tuesday.

Traders said more expensive gas or oil-fired plants would be employed to provide additional supply, resulting in the higher price.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)