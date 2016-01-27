Tables have turned for Europe's refiners, but reckoning still looms

ANTWERP, Belgium (Reuters) - Europe’s refiners are in for another year in the black in 2016, a salve for an industry that not long ago faced years of losses due to competition from more advanced units elsewhere.

Booming demand for gasoline and octane, the leveling out of Brent crude versus WTI and even the weak euro, will all help buoy even Europe’s aging units through the year, according to speakers at the Platts Middle Distillates conference in Antwerp.

“Refining is in the midst of another extended aberration,” said Richard de Caux, BP’s head of refining. “Product prices and crude prices have sort of dislocated from one another in order to incentivize refiners to run crude.”

BP’s refining margin reached the second highest ever in 2015, driven by low oil prices and unexpectedly strong demand growth worldwide, particularly for gasoline, as drivers in the United States, China and India hit the road with cheaper fuel.

The mismatch between refinery additions that had been centered on diesel, and demand growth that has shifted to gasoline, was intensified by refinery closures over the past 15 years. JBC Energy pegged closures worldwide at 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd) since 2009.

“This has simply tightened the market,” said JBC managing director David Wech. “The high octane component, the quality component, is very tight. There don’t appear to be easy solutions to that.”

He added that as a result, “the risks to (refinery margins) will largely be to the upside.”

Strong light ends are particularly good for Europe’s refineries, which are the “marginal supplier of octane,” according to Amrita Sen, chief economist with Energy Aspects.

“Europe has actually had a lifeline,” Sen said, adding that the “tables are turning” away from U.S. and Asian refiners, which are newer, larger and had been more profitable.

Schiavetti said the removal of the U.S. export ban on crude oil had taken away “a huge competitive advantage” that American refineries had enjoyed for years.

“This is definitely a positive for European refineries,” Schiavetti said, adding that the steep decline in the euro versus the U.S. dollar had given refineries whose main operating costs were in euros a “30 percent increase in profitability.”

But the hammer will fall eventually on Europe’s oldest and least complex units, even if cheap crude and booming gasoline have deferred the execution date.

“Global (refinery) capacity growth will eventually start to outpace demand growth,” de Caux said, adding that Europe’s refineries are particularly vulnerable. And as refineries run full steam to produce gasoline, the excess crude would feed into products, casting an ominous shadow on margins.