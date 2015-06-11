Jet fuel decline may be a preview for Europe's refining margins

LONDON (Reuters) - As Europe’s refining industry enjoys a rare revival, the recent decline of its jet fuel market may be pointing to weaker times ahead for the region’s refinery profitability.

The past year’s sharp decline in oil prices and a subsequent increase in global demand has offered the region’s refining sector a badly needed lifeline.

But while gasoline refining margins climb toward three-year highs and surprising diesel demand growth underpinned its margins, the profitability of European jet has lagged as thousands of tonnes in surplus cargoes land from new refineries in the Middle East.

“Definitely in the prices, you see that something is happening. That fact that it has been so weak is stunning,” said Michael Dei-Michei, an analyst with JBC Energy.

Few expected refiners’ “mini Golden Age” to last. But traders and analysts said jet fuel’s fate this spring could foretell margins for other oil products, particularly diesel.

Jet fuel in the Mediterranean – the nearest stopping point for Middle Eastern-produced products – fell to historical lows versus diesel in April and May, according to Facts Global Energy, and they remain under pressure.

Dei-Michei and FGE’s Steve Sawyer said the pressure is partly an early impact of new Middle Eastern refineries, with margin-induced output increases in Europe adding to the glut.

Some of those complexes, such as the 400,000 barrel per day Satorp refinery in Jubail are running at full steam. But much of the distillates are currently consumed at home, as air conditioners gobble up fuels during the hot summer months. This is not the case with jet.

Jet exports to Europe from the port of Jubail alone were more than 20 percent higher in the first five months of this year, with southern Europe accounting for the bulk of that increase. But other refineries, such as Aramco’s 400,000 bpd joint venture at Yanbu, are still starting up so-called “secondary units” – hydrocrackers and other equipment that help them make as much diesel as possible. This is temporarily forcing them to pump out more jet.

“We know that they were designed to produce diesel – as much material as possible,” Dei-Michei said. “You should have significantly more diesel to come.”

The surplus of jet in Europe is so high – as much as 400,000 tonnes in June, according to traders – that some say onshore storage is starting to fill. Stocks in the key Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area were 30 percent higher at the end of May compared with last year, Genscape said, and the incentive to store is deepening despite the peak summer travel season.

The surplus of this relatively minor product may be a harbinger of what Europe’s refineries will face for diesel, once the mainstay of their margins, and as a result the full refining complex.

“Come the fourth quarter, we will see a significant amount of extra diesel coming out of the Middle East,” Sawyer said. “It’s got to go somewhere, and we suspect it’s going to come to Europe ... that’s the issue facing all European refiners.”