European refiners pressured by U.S. onslaught at home and away

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European refiners will enjoy only a brief period of improved margins before high product imports and weak demand will undermine profitability, industry experts say.

In particular an abundance of light shale oil and gas in the United States will create surplus gasoline, propane and naphtha barrels, prompting U.S. refiners to seek new markets overseas, forcing out European products.

“The U.S. could become a net exporter of gasoline for the first time as early as September,” warned Seth Kleinman, global head of energy strategy at Citi, speaking at the 2014 Platts European Refining Summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

“The light ends look structurally potentially disastrous – if you take the U.S. out of the global gasoline pool, you are going to struggle to absorb a surplus here.”

This is troubling for European refiners, which have traditionally looked to the U.S. to shift their surplus gasoline. In what looks like becoming the norm, this summer’s driving season proved another damp squib, with some European refiners opting to cut runs in June, normally a month of seasonal strength.

It’s true that European refining margins have improved in recent weeks, with gasoline cracks performing particularly well at around $15-$16 a barrel.

But traders attributed this to unplanned outages at gasoline-making units, such as that at Valero’s Pembroke plant in Wales, and planned maintenance at large, complex refineries, rather than any structural recovery in the gasoline market.

“European margins have improved since July, hitting their highest levels since Q4 2012,” said Toril Bosoni, senior oil market analyst, refining, at the International Energy Agency, citing cheap crude feedstock as a factor.

“But this is probably short-lived as regional demand is still weak -- European demand was down 400,000 barrels per day year-on-year in Q2 2014.”

Europe faces a seemingly insoluble problem -- what to do with its unwanted gasoline, which amounted to some 30 million tonnes in 2013. According to Patrick Pouyanne, president of Total’s refining and chemicals division, European gasoline exports to the United States fell from 24 million tonnes in 2008 to 14 million tonnes in 2013.

Now, as North America’s crude slate is getting lighter, a global glut in gasoline is in danger of developing. Light ends are already under pressure due to a surge in U.S. propane production, encouraging petrochemical feedstock buyers to opt for propane over naphtha.

At the same time, Asian refiners are installing more condensate splitters to produce naphtha in greater quantities, and many refiners in Europe are trying to switch from gasoline to naphtha production.

“This is where the light ends really run into problems – the U.S. is exporting record amounts of propane and this is becoming a global phenomenon,” said Kleinman, who sees nothing to suggest the shale boom is running out of steam. “That story goes from strength to strength.”

Indeed, the very reason why European refiners have been able to benefit from cheap crude in recent months is also the reason why the good times can’t last. North Sea, West African and even East Coast Canadian crude oils have all been offered at bargain prices in northwest Europe over the summer as U.S. refiners have relied increasingly on domestic production.

EXPORT SQUEEZE

But U.S. refiners benefit from cheap feedstock and cheap natural gas for power, unlike European refiners, and U.S. plants have been running at record rates [EIA/S].

This means higher U.S. export volumes, and a danger that Europe will be cut out of its traditional overseas markets.

“U.S. exports just keep growing, there is no let-up,” said Kleinman. “They are struggling to find a home for the distillates surplus, and Europe is getting squeezed.”

In the past Latin America has taken the bulk of U.S. distillates exports but now demand is starting to waver, and refinery expansions in Brazil and Cartagena in Colombia, are coming onstream. “U.S. exports have to find a new home,” Kleinman said.

“The U.S.’s traditional export markets appear saturated,” said David Wech, managing director, JBC Energy. “That makes Europe look very vulnerable. There is a lot of supply available and no one wants to take it.”

And the competitive onslaught has meant European refiners who invested millions of dollars in upgrades to maximize diesel output haven’t necessarily reaped the benefits.

“Those refiners who decided to invest in more diesel capacity didn’t find the reward in the market that they were expecting because of a huge increase in imports from the U.S., Russia, Asia and the Middle East,” said Pouyanne.

Wech was also skeptical about how wise these investments were: “Diesel demand has been very weak for the last 18 months. All this additional capacity is diesel-focused and diesel demand isn’t growing ... upgrading is not necessarily the solution.”