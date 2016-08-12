Belgium detains three in anti terrorism case after Brussels raids

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has detained three people after a string of house searches in Brussels as part of an anti-terrorism investigation, prosecutors said on Friday.

"Eight house searches were conducted last night by the federal judicial police of Brussels ... at the demand of an investigating judge specialized in terrorism," the federal prosecutors said in a statement.

No weapons or explosives were found, they said, without elaborating further on the details of the case.

A judge will decide whether those arrested will be charged.