Milan metro reopens after suspect package false alarm
July 25, 2016 / 3:43 PM / a year ago

Milan metro reopens after suspect package false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The underground metro service at Milan's central station resumed on Monday after checks showed that a suspect package was a false alarm, the local transport authority said.

Services were halted briefly and the station evacuated while bomb disposal experts analyzed a box containing a battery and wires which turned out not to be an explosive device, the police said.

Security across Italy has been heightened this month following attacks in France and Germany, while border checks have also been increased.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi; editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
