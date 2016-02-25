FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain arrests man in North African enclave for promoting Islamist militancy
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Spain arrests man in North African enclave for promoting Islamist militancy

Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta is seen in this March 1, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta on Thursday, accusing him of promoting Islamist militancy via social media, the Interior Ministry said.

The arrest comes after a joint operation by Moroccan and Spanish police on Tuesday detained four people accused of recruiting people to fight in Syria and Iraq or carry out attacks in Spain or Morocco.

Spanish police have detained 13 people with suspected links to Islamic State militants so far this year.

In 2015, Spain arrested 102 people on the same charges, more than twice that in the previous year as police stepped up security measures after attacks in Paris.

Spain was the site of one of Europe’s worst attacks in 2004 when Islamist militants bombed commuter trains and killed nearly 200 people.

Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s two north African enclaves, have been a focus of Spanish anti-militant investigations.

In March 2015 Spain said it had dismantled a militant Islamist cell operating out of the enclaves that it said was ready to attack either Spain or other targets in Europe.

Reporting by Paul Day Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.