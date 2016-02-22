FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia says wants to preserve good relations with Russia: PM
#World News
February 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia says wants to preserve good relations with Russia: PM

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic addresses delegates the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia wants to preserve its “good” relations with Russia despite its main goal being to join the European Union, the country’s prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, said on Monday.

Serbia sells large amounts of agricultural and other goods to Russia and would have had that restricted by Western sanctions had it already been part of the European Union.

“We would like to preserve good relations with Russia as well (as pursue EU membership),” Vucic said during a Western Balkans conference at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Claire Milhench

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
