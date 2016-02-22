Serbia says wants to preserve good relations with Russia: PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia wants to preserve its “good” relations with Russia despite its main goal being to join the European Union, the country’s prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, said on Monday.

Serbia sells large amounts of agricultural and other goods to Russia and would have had that restricted by Western sanctions had it already been part of the European Union.

“We would like to preserve good relations with Russia as well (as pursue EU membership),” Vucic said during a Western Balkans conference at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.