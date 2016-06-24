FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European banking sector futures point to worst-ever drop
June 24, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

European banking sector futures point to worst-ever drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro STOXX bank futures FESBc1 slumped more than 17 percent, putting them on track for their biggest ever one-day percentage drop, after Britain voted to leave the European Union following a landmark referendum.

The Euro STOXX auto futures FESAc1 also fell about 13 percent on concerns that the sector would be hit hard on growth concerns following the outcome of the referendum.

European banks were set to open sharply lower, with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) seen opening 18 percent lower. Shares in Standard Chartered (STAN.L) (2888.HK) and HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) listed in Hong Kong are down around 9 percent.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
