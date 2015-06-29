FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European equity futures slump on Greek woes
June 29, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

European equity futures slump on Greek woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European equity futures slumped on Monday after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls as a result of its debt problems, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures index STXEc1 was down 6 percent at 0605 GMT. Germany’s DAX futures FDXc1 were down 4.9 percent, France’s CAC futures FCEc1 fell 5.4 percent while Britain’s FTSE 100 futures FFIc1 were down 2.9 percent.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash

