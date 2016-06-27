European shares fall but Spanish market rises after election result

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty over Britain’s decision last week to leave the European Union, although the Madrid market rose after Spain’s election result.
The Pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 indexes both fell by 0.6-0.7 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4 percent, adding to a 3.2 percent slump on Friday caused by the country's shock decision to vote in favor of leaving the EU.
Spain's IBEX .IBEX rose around 3 percent after acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's center-right People's Party (PP) fared better than expected in weekend elections.
