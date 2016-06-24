FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 9:42 AM / a year ago

Milan, Madrid stocks set for biggest fall ever after Brexit shock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's and Spain's blue-chip equity indexes were both on track for their sharpest ever one-day drops on Friday, underperforming region wide equity slump following the UK's Brexit vote.

Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union has reawakened concerns of ripple effects on the European continent, with some investors pointing to Italy as the next risk to watch, while Spain was due to hold a general election on Sunday.

"In our view, the next big test for the EU will be the Italian referendum on the constitutional reform in October," Exane analysts said, noting how populist eurosceptic parties like the Five Star movement are increasingly popular in Italy.

By 0924 GMT, Milan's FTSE MIB .FTMIB index was down 9.4 percent Spain's ibex .IBEX fell more than 10 percent, both weighed down by steep losses among banking stocks.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Vikram Subhedar

