a year ago
European stock markets seen opening lower on persistent Brexit fears
#Business News
July 6, 2016 / 5:09 AM / a year ago

European stock markets seen opening lower on persistent Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, as persistent worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was seen opening down by 17 points, or 0.3 percent lower, according to calls from spreadbetters at IG and London Capital Group.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI was seen down by 114 points, or 1.2 percent lower, while France's CAC .FCHI was seen down by 41 points, or 1 percent lower.

On currency markets, Britain's pound GBP=D4 slid as far down as $1.2798, breaking through the previous low of $1.3000 set overnight. It was last down 1.2 percent at $1.2867.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
