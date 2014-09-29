FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to attend EU-ASEM summit in Milan next month: diplomats
September 29, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

Putin to attend EU-ASEM summit in Milan next month: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a summit of European and Asian leaders in Italy next month, two diplomats familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The summit, which takes place every two years, is being held in Milan on Oct. 16-17. It would be the first opportunity for Putin to meet with top European leaders since D-Day celebrations in Normandy, France back in June.

The news came as a fragile three-week-old ceasefire in Ukraine was severely strained by the killing of seven Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday night.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin

