Slovenia to increase defense spending: minister

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia, which is recovering from a severe financial crisis that struck three years ago, plans to start raising defense spending this year for the first time since 2010, Defence Minister Andreja Katic told Reuters on Monday.

At the Reuters Eastern European Investment Summit she also said she had not received any objection from NATO or the EU to the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Slovenia in July.

She said the migration crisis is not likely to end in the near future and Slovenia had not yet decided when to remove the barbed wire it put up on parts of its border with Croatia in November to stem the flow of migrants.

About 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia on their way to wealthier West European countries until Balkan states decided to close the route in March.

Slovenia joined NATO in 2004 and committed itself to spending about 2 percent of its GDP on defense. Defence spending had been rising until 2010 when it reached 1.6 percent of GDP but it fell to 0.94 percent in 2015.

Katic said defense spending would rise to 0.96 percent this year with a further increase planned in 2017. She was unable to say when it would reach the target of 2 percent of GDP.

She said financial cuts in recent years meant that while the Slovenian army was fully operational in peacetime, it would not be able to offer sufficient security to the country in the case of “crisis, direct war danger or in war”.

“The financial cuts have mainly caused a standstill in modernization (of the army). We need more and more means to sustain present capabilities,” Katic said.

“However, last year we were successful in helping the Slovenian police in solving the migrant crisis and we managed to fulfill all planned activities within international (army) operations,” she added.

Slovenian soldiers are taking part in several international missions, including in Syria, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

PUTIN TO VISIT IN JULY

Katic said Putin, who is due to visit Slovenia on July 30 to honor Russian prisoners of war killed by an avalanche in Slovenia during World War One, will visit solely for the purpose of the commemoration, which was accepted by Slovenia’s allies in the EU and NATO.

Putin’s visit to Greece last week was his first visit to an EU state this year amid strained relations between Russia and the EU, as well as Russia and NATO.

Katic said EU governments must pay more attention to informing the public about the migrant crisis to prevent the rise of far-right parties, as has been seen in several EU states over the past months.

She said there was no quick solution to the migrant crisis.

“We will be faced with strong migration for quite some time. This will become a part of everyday life of all European Union states and Europe and the world have to find a way to deal with it,” Katic said.

She also said the possible exit of Britain from the EU after a referendum next month should not hurt the security situation in Europe although she acknowledged that “any political change does bring changes”, adding that she did not expect Britain to leave due to “positive effects of the union”.