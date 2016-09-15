STRASBOURG, France Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said on Thursday the European Union should offer "constructive criticism" of China.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, he said he hoped that the Tibetan issue would be resolved but urged the outside world and the European Union in particular not to hold back from criticizing Beijing.
Communist troops marched in and took control of Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation". The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against the Chinese.
"Some constructive criticism is sometime necessary, helpful," the Dalai Lama told reporters.
Beijing denounces the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist who wants an independent Tibet. He denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
Contact between the Dalai Lama and foreign governments is frequently a source of friction with Beijing. Although a guest of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Dalai Lama did not meet French government officials while in France.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Dominic Evans)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Hollande, Merkel urge clear vision for addressing Europe's weaknesses
PARIS German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that it was crucial an upcoming European Union summit, the first since Britain voted to leave the bloc, addressed the EU's weaknesses with a plan for reforms.
EU court upholds sanctions on Ukraine's Yanukovich
BRUSSELS The EU's second-highest court upheld on Thursday sanctions imposed on Ukraine's ousted president Viktor Yanukovich, who fled the country in 2014 after a popular uprising.
Right-wingers and asylum seekers clash in eastern Germany
BERLIN German right-wingers and asylum seekers clashed in an eastern town, police said on Thursday, in the latest sign that the mood towards migrants is deteriorating around a year after they started arriving in Germany in large numbers.