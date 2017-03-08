FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Lufthansa aims for Brussels Airlines plan by middle of year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 8, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

Lufthansa aims for Brussels Airlines plan by middle of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L to R) SN Airholding Chairman Etienne Davignon and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr pose for the photographers as they hold a Brussels Airlines model airplane after a news conference on the Lufthansa deal to fully take over Brussels Airlines in Zaventem, Belgium December 15, 2016.Eric Vidal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to agree a new business model for newly taken-over carrier Brussels Airlines by the middle of this year, a board member said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa wants to integrate Brussels Airlines next year into its budget platform Eurowings, which it is growing rapidly to regain market share from low-cost rivals.

"We want to create the right conditions so that Brussels will be part of Eurowings from 2018," Lufthansa board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt told a news conference at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.

Brussels Airlines also serves business routes to Africa, where the Lufthansa brand network is not as strong.

Brussels will keep its A330 long-haul jets but its small regional jets will be phased out and the carrier will shift to A320 family jets on short-haul routes, the same as Eurowings, Garnadt added.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.