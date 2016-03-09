Iceland's Wow Air sees low-cost long-haul gaining market share

BERLIN (Reuters) - Low-cost carriers could take up to a 25 percent share of the market for transatlantic travel, the chief executive of Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air told Reuters in an interview after the carrier made its first annual profit.

No airline has so far had a major success with low-cost long-haul travel between Europe and North America, although companies such as Wow Air, Norwegian (NWC.OL) and Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) Eurowings are all active in the market now.

Wow Air, founded in 2011 and offering flights to Washington D.C. and Boston from Europe from 247 euros ($272) one way, made its first profit of around 1.1 billion Icelandic crowns ($8.6 million) in 2015, against a loss of 600 million crowns in 2014.

Skuli Mogensen, CEO and founder of Wow Air, said people had become used to low-cost flying and online ticket sales, one of the ways budget carriers seek to keep costs down.

“It’s all about the timing,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair on Wednesday. “You don’t have to explain the low-cost model anymore. Everyone has flown with easyJet (EZJ.L) or Ryanair (RYA.I).”

“Historically, 99 pct of the transatlantic market has been controlled by what I call the legacy cartel. I am confident the low-cost carrier model can capture up to 25 percent.”

Wow Air keeps costs low by routing its eight planes from Reykjavik to Europe, back to Iceland and then on to U.S. destinations before returning to its home base, keeping its planes in the air 18 hours a day and achieving what Mogensen described as “the perfect loop”.

Wow Air, which grabbed headlines last month by painting its latest Airbus A330 plane pink and giving it the name TF-GAY in support of gay rights, expects to more than double ticket sales in 2016, from 17 billion crowns last year, when it adds new U.S destinations such as San Francisco and Los Angeles.