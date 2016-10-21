FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

EU leaders agree to modernize their trade defense instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday to modernize their instruments to defend against unfair trade practices, the chairman of the meeting Donald Tusk said, noting there was a difference between being protectionism and protecting one's interests.

Tusk was speaking at a news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of an EU summit. Juncker noted that the United States protected its steel sector much more than Europe, while China had a huge steel production over-capacity.

Juncker said he hoped a deal could be reached between the Commission and the parliament of the Belgian province of Wallonia in the next days on the terms of a Europe-Canada trade deal, so that the agreement could still be signed as planned next week.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Noah Barkin

