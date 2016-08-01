European vegoils - Early gains trimmed as CBOT soyoil slips

LONDON (Reuters) - Palm oil prices on Europe's vegetable oil market were mostly higher on Monday although early gains were trimmed in afternoon trading as Chicago soybean oil prices fell.

RBD palm oil offers ended the day between $2.50 and $7.50 a ton higher with October/December shipments last traded at $600 a ton, up $2.50 from last business on Friday.

Crude palm oil asking prices were cut in late trade as CBOT soyoil prices fell and ended between $5.00 a ton higher and $5.00 lower.

CBOT's most active soyoil contract was off 2 percent at 30.23 cents per lb at 1606 GMT, weighed on partly by favorable soybean crop prospects in the U.S. Midwest.

Earlier in the day Malaysian palm oil futures had risen to their highest levels in more than a week, supported by improving demand. [POI/]

EU rapeseed oil offers were also trimmed in afternoon trade although they were still between two and five euros a ton higher than Friday's close.

Laurics were very subdued with no trades reported.

Sellers generally raised asking prices in response to firmer palm oil markets with coconut oil offers ending the day at unchanged to $15 per ton higher.