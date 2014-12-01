FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French November car registrations fell 2.3 percent: CCFA
#Business News
December 1, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

French November car registrations fell 2.3 percent: CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An electronic road sign reads "Road traffic forbidden for even-numbered licence plates" on the Paris ring road March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French car registrations fell 2.3 percent in November amid signs of weakening consumer confidence, the country’s main auto industry association said on Monday.

Car sales declined to 135,070 vehicles last month, with PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) tumbling 8.9 percent and Renault’s (RENA.PA) domestic sales down 5 percent, the CCFA industry association said in a statement.

France is lagging behind a broader European auto-market recovery as nervous consumers avoid big-ticket purchases. French registrations for the year so far were up 1.1 percent at 1.63 million cars, the CCFA said.

Low-cost brands fared better in November, with Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda division recording a 5.9 percent gain in French registrations and Renault’s Dacia up 2.3 percent.

Reporting by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
