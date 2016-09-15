FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visegrad Group's goal at EU summit is to help Bulgaria keep out migrants: Hungary
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 12:29 PM / a year ago

Visegrad Group's goal at EU summit is to help Bulgaria keep out migrants: Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Central European countries are expected to make joint proposals at Friday’s EU summit and their most important goal is to help Bulgaria in its efforts to protect its border with Turkey in the migration crisis, a top Hungarian minister said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, said “Europe’s future” would be decided on the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

“The V4 countries will probably take a joint stance in Bratislava ... and are expected to make joint proposals,” Lazar told a news conference. “The focus of these will be on strengthening the legitimacy of nations (within Europe.)”

Lazar also said the Visegrad group believed that a joint European army should be set up, and Frontex should be strengthened.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra

