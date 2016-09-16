FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hungary PM says Visegrad countries to submit joint proposals at EU summit
#World News
September 16, 2016 / 6:04 AM / a year ago

Hungary PM says Visegrad countries to submit joint proposals at EU summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2016.Lazslo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The four Central European member states of the European Union will submit a text of joint proposals to tackle the problems of the bloc at a summit later in the day in Bratislava, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.

"The V4 countries are preparing a (text), and we will submit this ... as a joint Visegrad Four proposal to the European Council, this will be an important moment in the life of these four countries," Orban said in the interview recorded on Thursday and published on Friday morning.

Orban also said that he expected migration pressure to increase in the Balkans again, once the weather worsens and sea routes to Italy become difficult.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

