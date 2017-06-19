LONDON Most of Europe should experience above-normal temperatures from July-September, except the Nordic region, where temperatures will be cooler than usual, the Weather Company said on Wednesday.

"The magnitude of the warmth so far in June has been impressive across much of mainland Europe," said Dr. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

"With no significant change apparent for the remainder of June, the odds are increasing that this locks in and becomes the dominant summer pattern going forward," he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM , provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JULY:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain - Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Generally warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Generally warmer than normal

AUGUST:

Nordic region – Cooler than normal

Britain – Cooler than normal north, warmer than normal south

Northern mainland –Warmer than normal, except far north

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

SEPTEMBER:

Nordic region –Cooler than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)