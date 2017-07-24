FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe seen warmer than usual this Autumn: The Weather Company
July 24, 2017

Europe seen warmer than usual this Autumn: The Weather Company

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mainland Europe should experience above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in the period from August to October, The Weather Company said on Monday.

"The above-normal temperatures over most of the mainland will likely continue through August into early autumn, with below-normal temperatures continuing across Scandinavia into northwest Russia," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at the Weather Company.

"We have no strong reason to fight the persistent pattern, although as we head into the heart of the North Atlantic tropical season ... tropical cyclones always have the potential to significantly disrupt previously stable patterns," he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

August:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

UK - Near normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal

September:

Nordics – Slightly warmer than normal

UK - Near normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

October:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in the west; cooler than normal in the east

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the west; cooler than normal in the east

Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens

