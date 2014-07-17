Late rain causes quality concern for west European wheat crop

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Rain has fallen on wheat fields in much of western Europe over the past two weeks, just as thousands of combine harvesters get set to roll, raising fears of last minute damage to crop quality.

“It rained in some areas as wheat was at its most vulnerable stage, ripe and ready for cutting,” one grain trader said. “Wheat elsewhere got rain instead of the sunshine and warmth it needs to ripen and develop quality. The harvest looks to be large but quality is still unknown, we urgently need more sun.”

French analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its EU soft wheat crop forecast to 140.5 million tonnes, up 1 million tonnes on its June estimate and up 4 percent on the year.

In the EU’s largest wheat producer France, dry, warm weather this week should allow farmers to progress with harvesting, but there is nervousness about grain quality after July’s wet start.

Forecasters are predicting France will harvest around 37 million tonnes of soft wheat this year, just above 36.8 million tonnes last year and surpassing the five-year average.

Some initial poor crop results have fueled concerns, particularly in eastern France.

“Quality is not looking good in the east. We do not know yet the extent of the damage, but we have several clients who have reported 30 percent of germinated grains,” said Paul Gaffet of crop consultancy ODA.

Other analysts and traders also cited reports of germination, which can lead to wheat being downgraded to animal-feed quality when it exceeds 2 percent of volume, as well as talk of some low readings of Hagberg falling numbers, another measure of the milling quality of wheat.

Worrying indications in the east have contrasted with more encouraging initial quality readings on the west coast, a key French export region, which had disappointing results last year.

GERMAN QUALITY

Rain in the EU’s second-largest producer Germany is also causing concern about possible quality loss, while the harvest may not start as early as hoped.

Germany’s wheat harvest of all types will rise 1.8 percent on last year’s good crop to 25.46 million tonnes, Germany’s farm cooperatives forecast.

“Some areas of winter wheat and rapeseed have been knocked over by the very heavy rainfall and is in danger of pre-harvest sprouting,” said the German farmers’ association DBV. “Winter wheat is especially threatened with loss of quality.”

Germany’s wheat harvest is starting in isolated areas but is not likely to start on a widespread scale until early August, one analyst said.

“Despite concerns about rain, I think the quality loss will be isolated and overall the picture remains positive,” the analyst said.

In the third largest producer Britain, the crop may rise by at least 25 percent on the year, with market consensus of output at 15-16 million tonnes following increased sowings. The Home Grown Cereals Authority (HGCA) estimates Britain’s wheat area has expanded by 22 percent on the year to 1.96 million hectares.

“If you take the HGCA plantings, an average yield is going to give you in excess of 15 million tonnes, that is why you have got the 15-16 million tonne range,” a UK-based trader said.

“Prospects are good, some people are optimistic on yields because the grain fill has been good.”

Bad weather cut wheat production for the past two seasons to the extent that the UK has been a net importer, but this year’s rebound should see it switch back to being a net exporter.

In the fourth largest producer Poland, the wheat crop is likely to exceed 10 million tonnes, up about 4 percent from 2013, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

Poland has also suffered rain in past weeks but forecasts for coming days are more promising, bringing hopes wheat ripening will accelerate, Sabaranski said.

“It is still too early to assess whether the recent weather has caused some quality problems in wheat,” Sabaranski added. “This may be the case, but only locally.”