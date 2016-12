BRUSSELS Lawmakers in the European Parliament's Environment Committee voted to adopt a higher rate at which permits should be removed from the market as part of draft reforms of the bloc's carbon market.

Lawmakers narrowly opted to push for a 2.4 percent linear reduction factor, or annual rate at which carbon permits will be removed from the market from 2020-2030, sources said.

The European Commission's proposal had called for a 2.2 percent rate.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)