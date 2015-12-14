FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2015

Caine, Waltz honored at European Film Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN - Stars of film from across Europe gathered in Berlin on Saturday for the 28th European Film Awards, where actors Michael Caine and Christoph Waltz were honored.

Caine, 82, was presented with the European Actor Award as well as the Honorary Award of the European Film Academy President and Board.

“It’s been 50 years and I’ve never won an award in Europe and I’ve won two in one evening,” Caine said after receiving the European Actor Award for his portrayal of a musician having a late-life crisis in “Youth”.

Waltz, known for his roles in “Inglorious Basterds”, “Django Unchained” and the latest James Bond film “Spectre” was handed the prize for European Achievement in World Cinema.

The actor said he was “honored beyond comprehension”.

