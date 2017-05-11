FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
European prompt power prices off on higher wind power supply
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 11, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 months ago

European prompt power prices off on higher wind power supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Thursday fell as forecasts for German wind turbine output on Friday looked set to nearly double while demand is due to ease ahead of the weekend.

German baseload power for Friday delivery was down 7.8 percent at 33.4 euros ($36.32) per megawatt hour (MWh), while the equivalent French contract was down 7.3 percent at 35 euros.

Thomson Reuters data showed likely German wind power output on Friday at almost 10 gigawatts (GW) versus 5 GW expected on Thursday.

Traders said while demand data was as yet unclear, it was possible that consumption in the two countries would fall by 1 or 2 GW from a combined 110 GW on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.