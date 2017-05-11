European prompt power prices off on higher wind power supply

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Thursday fell as forecasts for German wind turbine output on Friday looked set to nearly double while demand is due to ease ahead of the weekend.

German baseload power for Friday delivery was down 7.8 percent at 33.4 euros ($36.32) per megawatt hour (MWh), while the equivalent French contract was down 7.3 percent at 35 euros.

Thomson Reuters data showed likely German wind power output on Friday at almost 10 gigawatts (GW) versus 5 GW expected on Thursday.

Traders said while demand data was as yet unclear, it was possible that consumption in the two countries would fall by 1 or 2 GW from a combined 110 GW on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)