European prompt power prices ease, temperatures due to rise

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German baseload power for day-ahead traded at 36.7 euros ($39.97) a megawatt hour (MWh) early on Wednesday, down 2.5 percent while the same French contract was 5.6 percent down at 38.3 euros/MWh.

Traders said rising temperatures provided a bearish outlook while generation patterns were not yet clear.

Both wind and solar generation were a comparably low levels but thermal availability was high.

Germany is due to see a day-on-day jump in temperatures to 13 degrees Celsius on average from 9.6 degrees and France will add 0.5 degrees to 15.3 degrees, Thomson Reuters data showed.