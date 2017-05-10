FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European prompt power prices ease, temperatures due to rise
May 10, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 3 months ago

European prompt power prices ease, temperatures due to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German baseload power for day-ahead traded at 36.7 euros ($39.97) a megawatt hour (MWh) early on Wednesday, down 2.5 percent while the same French contract was 5.6 percent down at 38.3 euros/MWh.

Traders said rising temperatures provided a bearish outlook while generation patterns were not yet clear.

Both wind and solar generation were a comparably low levels but thermal availability was high.

Germany is due to see a day-on-day jump in temperatures to 13 degrees Celsius on average from 9.6 degrees and France will add 0.5 degrees to 15.3 degrees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans

