Channel tunnel train services halted due to power outage
October 18, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 10 months ago

Channel tunnel train services halted due to power outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Channel tunnel train services were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage, spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.

Eurostar, whose passenger services connect London to Paris and Brussels through the tunnel, said it had canceled six trains as a result of the outage.

The operator of the tunnel, Eurotunnel, which runs trains for cars and lorries between the British and French coasts, said the power outage was on the overhead supply of locomotives and that technicians were in the tunnel working to fix the problem.

No trains were stuck in the tunnel as a result of the problem.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

