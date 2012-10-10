FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Structural reform key in new bailouts: ECB's Constancio
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Structural reform key in new bailouts: ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Structural reforms must be a highlight of any new bailout programs in the euro zone, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio told news agency MNI on Wednesday.

A country must request aid before the ECB can intervene with its new bond purchase program, which has calmed financial markets, even if it has not been used yet.

Any aid program “should of course very much include structural reforms,” Constancio told MNI on the sidelines of the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Tokyo.

“The (European) fiscal part has been considered a lot already in the excessive deficit procedure. The (European) Commission will see what is necessary. But structural reforms must be a highlight of any precautionary program,” he added.

Constancio dismissed concerns the euro zone could be at risk of deflation. “Our own internal analysis does not show that at all,” he said. “I don’t see any risks of deflation.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.