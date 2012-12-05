FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No bank supervision framework this year: Asmussen
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

No bank supervision framework this year: Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen smiles during an interview with Reuters in Berlin June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday it was no longer possible to finalize this year the framework for the pan-European supervision of banks.

Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to put the ECB in charge of supervising banks, deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens to derail one of Europe’s boldest reforms.

“The Ecofin could have gone better,” Asmussen said of the clash between the French and Germans at a meeting of European finance officials a day earlier.

“I think that we can establish the legal basis relatively quicky, but we slip automatically into next year,” he added.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.