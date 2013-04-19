FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government, central bank urge EU treaty changes for banking union
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2013 / 1:53 PM / 4 years ago

German government, central bank urge EU treaty changes for banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is reflected in a window as he addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann both said on Friday that the European Union should move ahead with treaty changes they believe are needed to create a banking union for the euro zone.

Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Weidmann in Washington during talks of international finance officials that Germany was ready for treaty changes “as quickly as possible”.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown, Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.