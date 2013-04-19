German government, central bank urge EU treaty changes for banking union

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is reflected in a window as he addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann both said on Friday that the European Union should move ahead with treaty changes they believe are needed to create a banking union for the euro zone.

Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Weidmann in Washington during talks of international finance officials that Germany was ready for treaty changes “as quickly as possible”.