EU Parliament should have say in bank supervisor head: ECB
March 18, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU Parliament should have say in bank supervisor head: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen attends an interview with Reuters in Berlin, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Parliament should have a decisive say in choosing the chairperson for the upcoming European banking supervisor, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

“I ... think that the European Parliament should have a decisive say in the choice of the chairman or chairwoman of the European Banking supervisor, just like it is done today with the appointment of the chairperson of the EBA,” he said in a speech.

A move by European leaders to centralize bank oversight under the ECB is the cornerstone of a planned banking union designed to strengthen the bloc’s lenders against future financial crises.

But there is concern about a potential conflict of interest between the ECB’s role as both supervisor and guardian of monetary policy.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.