Euro zone bailout fund could be backstop for resolution fund: ECB
September 13, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Euro zone bailout fund could be backstop for resolution fund: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s permanent rescue fund European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could function as a backstop to the planned bank resolution fund - to be filled with money from the bloc’s banks - in the transition period, an ECB policymaker said on Friday.

“If for example in the build-up phase of this fund one needs a back stop, this could be in a physically neutral way the existing ESM,” European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said. The ESM would lend to the not-yet filled fund and would be repaid later once banks have paid in their contributions.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa

