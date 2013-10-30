Euro zone has last chance to restore trust in its banks: Asmussen

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s health check of euro zone banks is the bloc’s last chance to restore confidence in the sector, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

The ECB promised last week to put top euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year, staking its credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the sector.

The central bank wants to unearth any risks hidden in balance sheets before supervision comes under its roof as part of a banking union designed to avoid a repeat of the euro debt crisis, which was exacerbated by massive bad property loans in countries such as Ireland and Spain.

Two earlier European-wide stress tests failed to spot risks that led to the Irish and Spanish banking crises.

“It’s our third chance and I think it’s our last chance,” Asmussen said during a podium discussion at an event hosted by the Robert Bosch Foundation in Stuttgart.

Asked about his comments last Friday that the euro zone’s fate is in Italy’s hands, Asmussen said he was optimistic Italy would undertake the reforms he believes it needs to.

“I am optimistic that the country will take the steps it needs to ... and that they lead to the country’s growth potential rising again,” he said.