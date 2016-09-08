FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Monte dei Paschi has already identified new CEO: source
September 8, 2016 / 5:48 PM / a year ago

Monte dei Paschi has already identified new CEO: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena has "basically" already identified a replacement for Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, whose departure was announced earlier on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Viola is set to leave Italy's third-largest bank as it prepares to raise 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a share sale and offload a gross 28 billion euros in bad loans to stave off the risk of being wound down.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
