Monte dei Paschi has already identified new CEO: source

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016.

ROME (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena has "basically" already identified a replacement for Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, whose departure was announced earlier on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Viola is set to leave Italy's third-largest bank as it prepares to raise 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a share sale and offload a gross 28 billion euros in bad loans to stave off the risk of being wound down.