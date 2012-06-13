FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU banking union not a solution now: Dutch finance minister
June 13, 2012

EU banking union not a solution now: Dutch finance minister

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A banking union in Europe is currently not a solution to Europe’s debt crisis but would be a long-term project, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told parliament on Wednesday.

“It is clear that a good construction of a banking union, including rules on banks’ exposure to governments, is very difficult. In my view, a banking union is a long-term project, not a solution now for the debt crisis,” De Jager said in a parliamentary debate on the provision of aid for Spain’s banks.

